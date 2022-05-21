Children’s daycare and working mothers’ dilemma

“I used to work with a development organisation. When my first child was born my husband brought my mother-in-law to stay with us. She died when I was pregnant with my second child after three years. This time my mother came to live with us. She died when my daughter was only two. There were not many daycare centres at the time and mine was a travelling job. Finally in 2012 I quit. My son is 16 now, and my daughter 12. I never thought of myself being a stay-at-home wife or mother. I had dreams,” the last sentence came with a sigh.

Afroza Rahman, a former student of Dhaka University, a debater and a star-gazer in her words, related her story. She lives in the capital’s Chankharpul with her family. Like Afroza, there are hundreds of women who have to quit their jobs after having a child due to family pressure, uncooperative workplaces and, on top of everything, not having daycare facilities.

Farida Yasmin, who works as a domestic help in the capital’s Khilgaon area, said she used to work in a readymade garment factory before she became a mother. The factory did not have any daycare facility and she had nobody to attend to her child during her absence. She had to quit the job and started working at people’s houses, that too only where she could take the child with her.