UN, partners seek $852.4m to support Rohingya refugees, Bangladeshi hosts

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, with other humanitarian partners, on Wednesday called on the international community to redouble efforts to protect and assist Rohingya refugees and their host communities, says a UN press release.

Bangladesh is generously hosting nearly a million Rohingya refugees, most of whom fled Myanmar seven years ago.

The 2024 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis is being launched under the leadership of the Bangladeshi authorities.

The funding appeal seeks $852.4 million to reach some 1.35 million people including Rohingya refugees and host communities.

The plan and related financial needs is being presented to donors in Geneva by Masud Bin Momen, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh; Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Principal Secretary to the Bangladesh Prime Minister; Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees; and Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration.