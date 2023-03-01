IU hall provost withdrawn after HC order

HM Ali Hasan, the acting registrar of IU, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Wednesday evening, adding the authorities withdrew professor Shamsul Alam as soon as they received the message from the HC. In place of him, professor Ahsanul Haque will discharge the provost duties temporarily.
Earlier, the HC ordered the authorities of IU to suspend the five students, including the university unit Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) vice president Sanjida Chowdhury, in this incident.
The five accused are: Sanjida Chowdhury, Halima Akhter, Ishrat Jahan, Tabassum Islam and Mowabiya Jahan.