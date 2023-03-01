Bangladesh

IU hall provost withdrawn after HC order

Staff Correspondent
Kushtia

The provost of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina hall of Islamic University (IU), professor Shamsul Alam, has been withdrawn hours after the order of High Court (HC) was issued on Wednesday over torturing a fresher of the university, Fulpori Khatun, on 12 February.

Shamsul Alam has discharged duties as provost at the dormitory for 14 months.

HM Ali Hasan, the acting registrar of IU, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Wednesday evening, adding the authorities withdrew professor Shamsul Alam as soon as they received the message from the HC. In place of him, professor Ahsanul Haque will discharge the provost duties temporarily.  

Earlier, the HC ordered the authorities of IU to suspend the five students, including the university unit Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) vice president Sanjida Chowdhury, in this incident.

The five accused are: Sanjida Chowdhury, Halima Akhter, Ishrat Jahan, Tabassum Islam and Mowabiya Jahan.    

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment