UNFPA to boost partnership with Prothom Alo to prevent violence against women

The number of complaints is quite lower as compared to the number of incidents of violence against women. Many women do not come to the police due to social norms and lengthy judicial processes. To change the situation, we need to enhance and strengthen the related services to gain the confidence of women to give them the courage to file complaints over violence against women.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Bangladesh representative Kristine Blokhus said this while paying a courtesy call on Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman at the Prothom Alo office in the capital’s Karwan Bazar Wednesday.

She expressed hope to strengthen partnership with Prothom Alo to prevent violence against women.