Cyclone Remal: Launch services suspended on all routes
The shipping ministry suspended the launch service on all routes from 10pm today, Sunday as the deep depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay has intensified into Cyclone Remal.
All launches of inland waterways from the Dhaka river ports will remain suspended until further notice, said Md Jahangir Alam Khan, senior information officer of the ministry.
Earlier, the Met Office asked the Payra and Mongla maritime ports to hoist danger Signal 10 and danger Signal 9 for Cox's Bazar and Chattogram seaports.
The deep depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay moved northwards, and intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ over northwest Bay and adjoining area on Saturday evening, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
State minister for disaster management and relief Md Mohibur Rahman on Saturday said cyclonic storm 'Remal' is projected to make landfall in the coastal regions of Satkhira in Khulna and Cox’s Bazar in Chattogram by Sunday evening.
Almost 4,000 shelter centres have been prepared in the coastal districts, equipped with adequate dry food, he said while speaking at a press briefing held at the secretariat.