Cyclonic storm Remal intensifies, heads towards coast
The cyclonic storm, Remal, has continued to intensify and advance northwards in the northwest Bay of Bengal.
In the latest weather bulletin, the meteorological department said the storm was located approximately 405 kilometers southwest of Chattogram port, 355 kilometers southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 340 kilometers south of Mongla port, and 300 kilometers south of Payra port.
Meteorologist Tariful Newaz told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the cyclonic storm is moving towards the Bangladesh coast. Under its influence, different parts of the country may experience rain.
Remal has brought maximum sustained wind speeds of 62 kilometers per hour within a 54-kilometer radius of the cyclone center, with gusts and squalls reaching up to 88 kph. Sea conditions are likely to remain very rough near the cyclone center, according to the bulletin.
Payra and Mongla ports are advised to maintain Danger Signal No. Seven, while Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram ports Danger Signal No. Six.
The peripheral effects of the cyclonic storm are already being felt, with heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall (289mm) over the North Bay and adjacent offshore islands, chars, and coastal areas of Bangladesh.
The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakhati, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, and Cox’s Bazar are particularly vulnerable. These areas are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surges of 3-5 feet above normal astronomical tide.
Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by gusty and squally winds.
All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.