Cyclonic storm Remal intensifies, heads towards coast

The cyclonic storm, Remal, has continued to intensify and advance northwards in the northwest Bay of Bengal.

In the latest weather bulletin, the meteorological department said the storm was located approximately 405 kilometers southwest of Chattogram port, 355 kilometers southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 340 kilometers south of Mongla port, and 300 kilometers south of Payra port.

Meteorologist Tariful Newaz told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the cyclonic storm is moving towards the Bangladesh coast. Under its influence, different parts of the country may experience rain.