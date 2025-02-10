Dhaka to convey message to New Delhi not to increase discord

Bangladesh foreign Md Touhid Hossain is scheduled to meet Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference, which will be held next week in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

Diplomatic sources indicated on Sunday that Bangladesh may use this meeting to convey a message aimed at preventing further strains in bilateral relations between the two countries.

The 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC 2025) is set to take place in Muscat on 16–17 February. Organised by the New Delhi-based research institute India Foundation in collaboration with the Oman's foreign ministry, the conference serves as a key platform for regional dialogue.

Last month, the Indian foreign minister extended an invitation to Bangladesh's foreign adviser to participate in the conference. If the planned meeting between Touhid Hossain and S Jaishankar takes place, it will mark their second round of talks in five months.