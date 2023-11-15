EU delegation emphasises on labour and human rights

The visiting EU EBA (Everything but Arms) monitoring mission welcomed the progress made on safety standards in the garment sector and noted some positive steps towards improving economic and social rights.

Led by Paola Pampaloni, deputy managing director of the European External Action Service, the delegation included European Commission representatives on employment and trade.

During its five-day visit to Dhaka on 12-16 November, the EU team met with Bangladesh government officials, civil society representatives, trade unions, readymade garments brands and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

The delegation met foreign minister Masud Bin Momen and commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghash, and labour and employment secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi on Wednesday.