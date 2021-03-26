Modi pays respect to Bangladesh Liberation War heroes

Visiting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi paid his respect to the Liberation War heroes of Bangladesh who laid down their lives for the independence of the country.
The Indian prime minister paid his respect placing a wreath at National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka on Friday.
A smartly turned out contingent of three services accorded Guard of Honour to Modi that time. Last post was played in bugle that time.
Later, Modi signed a visitors’ book there and planted a sapling on the premises of the memorial.
Earlier, Modi arrived in Dhaka in the morning on a two-day state visit to attend the celebration programme of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.