Bangladesh

Modi pays respect to Bangladesh Liberation War heroes

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Visiting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi paid his respect to the Liberation War heroes of Bangladesh who laid down their lives for the independence of the country.

The Indian prime minister paid his respect placing a wreath at National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka on Friday.

A smartly turned out contingent of three services accorded Guard of Honour to Modi that time. Last post was played in bugle that time.

default-image

Later, Modi signed a visitors’ book there and planted a sapling on the premises of the memorial.

Earlier, Modi arrived in Dhaka in the morning on a two-day state visit to attend the celebration programme of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh

More News

Bangladesh reports highest number of cases since 2 July peak last year

Prothom Alo illustration

Transcript of intercepted Pakistan army's wireless communications on 25 March black night

Transcript of intercepted Pakistan army's wireless communications on 25 March black night

World leaders greet Bangladeshis on 50 years of independence

World leaders greet Bangladeshis on 50 years of independence

Indian PM Modi arrives Dhaka on a two-day state visit

Indian PM Modi arrives Dhaka on a two-day state visit