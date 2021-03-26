Indian PM Modi arrives Dhaka on a two-day state visit

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day state visit to attend the celebration programme of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
Before boarding the plane, the Indian prime minister posted a tweet from Twitter Handle PMO India. It said, “PM @narendramodi emplanes for Dhaka. During his Bangladesh visit he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation with our friendly neighbour.”
Narendra Modi arrived Dhaka by a special flight at 10:30am. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed her Indian counterpart on his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.
A red carpet will be rolled out at the airport to welcome him. Modi will be given Guard of Honour at the airport as well.
After the formalities at the airport, Modi will go straight to the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar to pay rich tributes to the heroic martyrs of the Liberation War of Bangladesh by placing a wreath.
Shortly afterwards, he will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
In the afternoon, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen will call on the Indian premier at Hotel Sonargaon.
Later, the Indian prime minister will join the celebration programme marking birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence Day as guest of honor at the National Parade Square.
President M Abdul Hamid will be present at the celebration as the chief guest while prime minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over.
In the evening, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the ‘Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum’ jointly with prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.
He will attend a state banquet arranged in his honour by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.
In the morning of the second day of his visit on Saturday, Narendra Modi will visit the Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj to pay homage to Bangabandhu.
He is scheduled to visit the Orakandi temple in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj and the Jessoreswari Devi Temple in Ishwaripur of Shyamnagar in Satkhira district.
In the afternoon, he will hold a bilateral meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister’s Office. At the same time, in the presence of the prime ministers of the two countries, various MoUs will be inked and a number of projects inaugurated virtually.
Later, the Indian premier will meet president M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban.
Narendra Modi will leave Dhaka for New Delhi in the evening on 27 March.