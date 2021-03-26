Indian PM Modi arrives Dhaka on a two-day state visit

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day state visit to attend the celebration programme of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

Before boarding the plane, the Indian prime minister posted a tweet from Twitter Handle PMO India. It said, “PM @narendramodi emplanes for Dhaka. During his Bangladesh visit he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation with our friendly neighbour.”

Narendra Modi arrived Dhaka by a special flight at 10:30am. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed her Indian counterpart on his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.