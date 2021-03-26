Modi looks forward to having ‘substantive discussions’ with PM Hasina

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed happiness over his two-day visit to Bangladesh beginning from tomorrow saying that he looks forward to having “substantive discussions” with prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Modi will pay the visit at the invitation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina to attend 50th anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The two historic occasions are also coincided with the establishment of 50th years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties.
“I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties,” Modi said in his departure statement on Thursday ahead of his visit to Bangladesh.
He said that he looks forward to his participation at the National Day celebrations tomorrow (Friday), which will also commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Describing Bangabandhu as one of the tallest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions, the Indian prime minister said that he looks forward to visiting Bangabandhu’s “Samadhi” in Tungipara to pay his respects to his memory.
“I also look forward to offering prayers to Goddess Kali at the ancient Jashoreshwari Kali Temple and my interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi,” the statement added.
Prime minister Modi said that he also looks forward to his meeting with president Abdul Hamid and to interactions with other Bangladeshi dignitaries.
“My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh’s remarkable economic and developmental strides under prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s visionary leadership, but also to commit India’s abiding support for these achievements,” he said..
The Indian prime minister said that he will express India’s support and solidarity for Bangladesh’s fight against Covid-19 during his visit.