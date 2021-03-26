Modi looks forward to having ‘substantive discussions’ with PM Hasina

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed happiness over his two-day visit to Bangladesh beginning from tomorrow saying that he looks forward to having “substantive discussions” with prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Modi will pay the visit at the invitation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina to attend 50th anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The two historic occasions are also coincided with the establishment of 50th years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties.

“I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties,” Modi said in his departure statement on Thursday ahead of his visit to Bangladesh.