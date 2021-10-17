Mohib Ullah family seeks asylum to a third country

The family has already applied to the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) seeking shelter to a third nation, Rashidullah, nephew of Mohib Ullah, confirmed the matter.
seeking anonymity, another family member of Mohib Ullah claimed at least 30 people from six families including Mohib Ullah’s wife, brother Habibullah, cousin Nurul Amin are getting death threats.
Unknown assailants gunned down Mohib on 29 September.
He was buried in Lambashia camp-1 in Ukhiya upazila on 30 September afternoon after his namaz-e-janaza, which was attended by a large number of Rohingya refugees from camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas.
Formerly a teacher in Myanmar, the slain activist was popularly known as Master Mohib Ullah among the Rohingya refugees. He was the head of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) at Kutupalong camp.