Mohib Ullah killers to face justice: Home minister

Mentioning Mohib Ullah as vocal for the Rohingyas, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that he always spoke of their repatriation.

He said that the government has been investigating to find out whether any foreign agents were trying to make the situation turbulent in the refugee camp.

About increasing the security in the camps, he informed that barbed wire fence is being installed around the Rohingya camps which will be completed in a few days. Watchtowers at Rohingya camps are also being set to ensure high security, he added.