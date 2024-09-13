Sole breadwinner of family in hospital for days

The BCL and Jubo League men attacked people participating in the procession and Latif became a victim to it.

As he was moving with the procession, a group of BCL and Jubo League men carried out a brutal attack on him leaving him critically injured. Latif’s intestines almost came out due to hacking.

Hearing the news, Latif’s relatives reached the spot and tied up his wound with a piece of cloth so that his intestines could not come out.

Bloodied Latif was subsequently rushed to the nearby Sadar hospital but the physicians immediately referred him to DMCH.

He was admitted to DMCH at 11:00 pm on the same day, said Latif’s wife Bibi Asiya, adding: “My husband then underwent an operation which lasted from 12.30 am to 5.30 am (7 August).”

After keeping him in the post operative room for one day, he was shifted to a ward at the hospital, she added.