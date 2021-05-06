Momen urges expats for lobbying to get vaccines from the US

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday urged Bangladeshi expatriates and diaspora residing in the US to make a strong lobby with the Washington DC so that Bangladesh could get a portion of the US’s surplus Covid-19 vaccine.

“If our diaspora can make an urge there (in the US), it will be easy to get the Covid-19 vaccine from the US,” he told the media at his residence, reports state-run news agency BSS.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam is in touch with the concerned officials of the US government to get vaccines from there, as the US plans to share up to 60 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine with other countries.

He, however, said Dhaka heard that the US is giving priority to India and Brazil to provide its surplus vaccine as most Covid-19 deaths were reported in these two countries recently.