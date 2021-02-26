Bangladesh

Momen urges UNHRC to engage with Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen Friday urged UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and international community to constructively engage with Myanmar for early commencement of Rohingya repatriation to their homeland in Rakhine, reports BSS.

“Rohingyas are Myanmar nationals and they must return to Myanmar,” he said.

The foreign minister stated this in a video statement delivered at the high-level segment of the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

He said Bangladesh continues to provide temporary shelter to the persecuted Rohingyas from its commitment to human rights.

He underscored the need to ensure implementation of the recommendations of the advisory commission on the Rakhine state, ensure accountability and justice and more importantly, creation of a conducive environment in Myanmar.

