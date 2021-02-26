Momen urges UNHRC to engage with Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen Friday urged UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and international community to constructively engage with Myanmar for early commencement of Rohingya repatriation to their homeland in Rakhine, reports BSS.

“Rohingyas are Myanmar nationals and they must return to Myanmar,” he said.

The foreign minister stated this in a video statement delivered at the high-level segment of the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council.