Moon sighted: Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on 9 July

Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, the feast of the sacrifice, on 9 July, as the crescent moon of Zilhajj was sighted Wednesday.

The sighting of the crescent moon of Zilhajj, the month in which the hajj pilgrimage takes place, was confirmed at the Tamir Observatory, near Riyadh, in the evening, according to the Saudi Supreme Court.

So, Thursday will be the first day of Zilhajj, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar.

The first day of Eid-ul-Azha, the second-largest religious festival for Muslims, will be on 9 July in most Arab and Muslim countries while many Southeast and South Asian countries will start the celebrations on 10 July.