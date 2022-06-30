Moon sighted: Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on 9 July

Usually, the crescent of Zilhajj is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and then a day later in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and some other countries.
Today, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong and Brunei announced July 10 as the first day of Eid-ul-Azha.
The religious festival marks the end of hajj and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on Allah’s will.
Prophet Ibrahim was eventually given a lamb to sacrifice. So, Muslims perpetuate the tradition by slaughtering a lamb or a cow and sharing the meat with people in need.
This year’s hajj will start on 6 July and Eid-ul-Azha will be three days later in Saudi Arabia.
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-ul-Azha almost the same way with the morning being marked with Eid prayers and the slaughtering of sacrificial animals. The celebration last for three days.