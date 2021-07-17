More bargaining than buying at the cattle markets

Mahbubul Huq has brought nine cows from Alfadanga in Chuadanga to the temporary cattle market in North Shahjahanpur of the capital city, but hasn’t been able to sell a single animal so far. However, he feels he will be able to sell them all off over the next two days.

Like him, thousands of cow traders are thronging the animal ‘haat’ in North Shahjahanpur. Sales haven’t taken off as yet. The ‘haats’ for sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha opened on Saturday, as per decision of the capital’s two city corporations.

These will remain open until Eid day. Many people in Dhaka city are not too keen on buying their sacrificial animals much in advance due to the lack of space to keep them.