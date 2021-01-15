More poor people live in Jurain, none in Motijheel

The highest number of poor people of Dhaka South City lives in West Jurain. Yet just six miles away, there are no poor people living in Motijheel.

Jurain is located in ward 53 of Dhaka South City while Motijheel in ward 10. Poor people reside in one third area of the Jurain ward and they lack access to civic amenities. Motijheel is mainly a commercial area. Here the people mostly live in government colonies and quarters. However, there are some homeless people who live on the street.

These findings were revealed in a study carried out as part of the “Livelihoods Improvement of Urban Poor Communities Project,” being jointly implemented by the government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The project aims to find ways to reduce urban poverty in the country.

The study was conducted in 75 wards of Dhaka South City last October taking into consideration 16 civic amenities including shelter, drinking water, round-the-clock bathing facilities, latrine facilities, land security, waste management, electricity connection, and road and drainage facilities. The non-government organisation Disaster Management Watch (DM WATCH) carried out the field work.