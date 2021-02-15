More Rohingyas off to Bhasan Char

The relocation of over 2,010 Rohingya to Bhasan Char in Noakhali from Chattogram began on Monday morning.

At around 10:00am, five ships of Bangladesh Navy started from Chattogram Boat Club to the island where Bangladesh government installed facilities for the forcibly displaced Myanmar people.

According to Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) office, earlier a total of 6,688 Rohingya people were relocated to the island in three phases.