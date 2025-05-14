More teachers, students join sit-in

Several hundred more teachers and students of Jagannath University joined the ongoing student protest at Kakrail intersection in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.

They arrived on eight university buses and stood in solidarity with the demonstrators already present there.

Among them were the university’s vice chancellor professor Md Rezaul Karim, and treasurer professor Sabina Sharmin.

Earlier in the day, around 2:00pm, nearly 200 students regrouped at Kakrail after being dispersed by police using batons, tear gas, and sound grenades. They began demonstrating again at the intersection, blocking a key traffic point in the capital.

Later in the afternoon, the additional group of teachers and students joined them, chanting slogans in support of their demands.