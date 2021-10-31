'Move to implement Teesta plan with China’s support a timely step'

Leaders of the International Farakka Committee have extended their support to the government’s initiative to implement the Teesta Master Plan with China’s support, saying it is a proper and timely move.

Expressing its grave concerns over the recent flooding, the committee said an untimely flood along the Teesta in Bangladesh has caused extensive damages to the people and their properties.

Thousands of houses and farms have been washed away with riverbank erosion. Standing crops on thousands of acres of land have been damaged while roads and embankments have been eroded snapping road-links among the districts of the greater Rangpur region.