Dengue: 15 more die, 3123 hospitalised

Some 15 more people have died of dengue in the country in 24 hours on Tuesday. With this, the dengue death toll in the country this year rose to 943. So far, a total of 350 dengue patients died this month.

A press release from the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday said some 5 of the dengue deaths were reported in Dhaka and 10 outside the capital died in the 24 hours from Monday 8:00 am to Tuesday 8:00 am.

