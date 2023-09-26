Dengue: 15 more die, 3123 hospitalised

Some 15 more people have died of dengue in the country in 24 hours on Tuesday. With this, the dengue death toll in the country this year rose to 943. So far, a total of 350 dengue patients died this month.
A press release from the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday said some 5 of the dengue deaths were reported in Dhaka and 10 outside the capital died in the 24 hours from Monday 8:00 am to Tuesday 8:00 am.
Some 3,123 more new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the period. Of them, some 774 patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 2,349 were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka.
A total of 193,881 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals so far this year. Some 80,490 of the patients are from Dhaka and the rest are from outside the capital.
The country witnessed a record 281 dengue casualties last year. Some 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020 and 105 in 2021.