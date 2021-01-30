MP orders bomb blast to frame environmental activist

Excerpts of conversation between Shaheen Chaklader and OC Md Jasim Uddin

OC: Assalamalaikum sir.

Shaheen Chaklader: Who is Saifullah of Satbaria, do you know him?

OC: There is someone Saifullah in Satbaria. Sir, Saifullah went to BELA to file a case over the brick kiln. Sir, he is a bad guy.

Shaheen Chaklader: You must create a bomb blast at the police station tonight. Then you must file a case against him. Can you do it? If you are the OC here, you must do it. Or else, where will you do it? That is final. If you can, keep the area calm. I am a member of standing committee on the ministry of environment forest and climate change. Nobody has the power here. How does he (Saifullah) go repeatedly (to file cases). What do you do?

OC: Sir, he brings the High Court’s papers repeatedly.

Shaheen Chaklader: What nonsense is this about High Court? Let the court say what it wants. Don’t we have the game on control?

OC: Sir, it’s the High Court…

Shaheen Chaklader: If you became an OC, you have to be dynamic. The OC of Bagherpara came to me today. I’m transferring him to Chaugachha again. Do you know the OC of Bagherpara?

OC: Sir, why won’t I know him? Mamun?

Shaheen Chaklader: Talk to him (Mamun). I am bringing him to Chaugachha. You use anyone, do anything and get this done tomorrow, okay?

OC: Sir, okay. What happened, sir? Is he creating a disturbance again?

Shaheen Chaklader: What disturbance will he cause? I am with the forest and environment office. Whose dares to come here? I am saying that you play a game then bring him inside (the jail). Don’t you understand?

OC: Sir, I will take care of it.

Shaheen Chaklader: What sort of officer are you, God alone knows. If you are given a task, you can’t do it.

OC: (laughing), sir. I do all tasks, sir.

Shaheen Chaklader: You do all tasks, do you? Then go to any brickfield, if necessary, send plainclothes police, then they come back after blasting bombs there.Then say, the attack was carried out for robbery purposes. Someone did it. Just fabricate something.

OC: Sir, have you seen the BELA document. It is from the High Court.

Shaheen Chaklader: I will take care of BELA. I, too, am a member of standing committee.

OC: Sir, the document of the High Court.

Shaheen Chaklader: What has the High Court said?

OC: Sir, a document arrived from the High Court yesterday.

Shaheen Chaklader: What does it say?

OC: I will show it to you tomorrow. Sir, I will send it to you by WhatsApp tomorrow morning. Sir, the High Court gives a clear directive to shut down Super Bricks.

Shaheen Chaklader: I will not close any brickfield except those located near schools and colleges in our area. No matter who orders, I won’t do it.

OC: Sir, first see the paper. Sir, see what is written.

Shaheen Chaklader: Alright, okay.

Executive director of BELA, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, told Prothom Alo that Saifullah is one of their network members. She said that the lawmaker siding with a brick kiln owner indicates just how dangerous the situation is for the people who work for the environment. Action against the lawmaker is necessary to create pressure on the police. This lawmaker doesn’t want to obey the court. How can he continue as a lawmaker, she asked.