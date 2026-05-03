Instilling sense of responsibility key alongside press freedom: Mafuz Anam

Alongside professional independence, it is now most crucial for journalists to cultivate a sense of responsibility within themselves, The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam said on Sunday.

He also said that the demand for press freedom should not be limited to resisting government interference; rather, it is time to question how responsible and values-driven their own journalism is.

He also reminded that to sustain freedom, journalists must act with honesty and responsibility.

Mahfuz Anam made these remarks at a discussion organised by the Editors’ Council and the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) marking World Press Freedom Day 2026 on 3 May.

The event took place at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital, with Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon attending as the chief guest, on Sunday afternoon.