World Press Freedom Day
Instilling sense of responsibility key alongside press freedom: Mafuz Anam
Alongside professional independence, it is now most crucial for journalists to cultivate a sense of responsibility within themselves, The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam said on Sunday.
He also said that the demand for press freedom should not be limited to resisting government interference; rather, it is time to question how responsible and values-driven their own journalism is.
He also reminded that to sustain freedom, journalists must act with honesty and responsibility.
Mahfuz Anam made these remarks at a discussion organised by the Editors’ Council and the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) marking World Press Freedom Day 2026 on 3 May.
The event took place at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital, with Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon attending as the chief guest, on Sunday afternoon.
In his statement, Mahfuz Anam noted that the Constitution specifically mentions two professions—the judiciary and the media—reflecting the importance and responsibility of journalism.
He added that countries with strong independent journalism are also those where democracy, human rights, and justice are well established.
Mahfuz Anam observed that a large section of journalists often fail to fully recognise their responsibilities. In this context, he posed a question: “Are we truly working for the welfare of the country, or are we serving the interests of particular groups?”
Mahfuz Anam also spoke about the role of editors and owners in safeguarding press freedom. Criticising excessive interference by media owners, he said it undermines the quality of the profession.
At the meeting, the former president of the Editors’ Council, Mahfuz Anam, highlighted an initiative to formulate separate codes of conduct for editors and owners.
He called on journalists to pay greater attention to critical issues such as inequality between the rich and the poor, the rights of ordinary people, the rule of law, and climate change.
He said it is essential for the media to bring these issues to the forefront through responsible journalism.
The Daily Star editor also noted that journalists must enhance their skills to keep pace with modern journalism.
He said that while artificial intelligence poses a challenge, it can also help improve the quality of journalism.
In this context, he added that the proper use of technology can enrich journalism. However, he placed greater emphasis on ethics alongside technology.
“We need to be more ethical,” he said. “The goal of journalism should not be to demean anyone, but to uphold the interests of society.”
The discussion, chaired by Editors’ Council President and New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, also featured speeches by NOAB President and Manab Zamin Editor-in-Chief Matiur Rahman Chowdhury; former head of the Media Reform Commission Kamal Ahmed; Prothom Alo Executive Editor Sajjad Sharif; The Financial Express Editor Shamsul Huq Zahid; Kaler Kantho Editor and National Press Club President Hasan Hafiz; Inqilab Editor AMM Bahauddin; Dhaka Tribune Editor Reaz Ahmed; Samakal Editor Shahed Mohammad Ali; Acting Editor of Shomoyer Alo Syed Shahnewaz Karim; and Executive Editor of Sangbad Shahriar Karim.
Editors’ Council Secretary General and Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud moderated the discussion.