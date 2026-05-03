Media credibility at rock bottom, owners’ interference to blame: Kamal Ahmed

Media credibility in Bangladesh has reached rock bottom, largely due to interference by owners, said Kamal Ahmed, Consulting Editor of The Daily Star.

“We have not felt any pressure from the government so far… but we do see it from the owners’ side,” he said.

Kamal Ahmed made the remarks at a discussion, Rebuilding Public Trust: Media Independence and Democratic Accountability in Bangladesh, at the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, on Sunday.

UNESCO and TIB jointly organised the event marking World Press Freedom Day.