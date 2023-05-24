Dengue situation: Govt did not pay heed to WHO's advice

World Health Organisation (WHO) consultant K Krishnamurthy had requested the Bangladesh government to make a concerted effort to mitigate dengue in 2017. The government did not take any initiative then. The agency's senior entomologist BN Nagpal also provided the government with several specific recommendations to curb Aedes mosquitoes in the country. The government did not pay heed to that advice as well.

Experts say, the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Health have been working to control dengue, apparently to solve the problem as a stopgap measure. There is no coordination in their work. This has resulted in dengue spreading all over the country.

Earlier dengue was limited to Dhaka city only. Some dengue patients were diagnosed in big cities like Chattogram and Khulna. But the disease rapidly propagated in more than 50 districts across the country. More than 44 districts recorded dengue cases though the season when the disease peaks has not started as yet.