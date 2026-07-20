Mozaffar Hossain’s trial under military law: Home Minister

“Major (retd) Mozaffar Hossain has been arrested. His other associates were tried by a military court at the time, and certain observations were recorded in those proceedings. He had remained a fugitive for many years in a neighbouring country under a different identity. Acting on intelligence information, we arrested him and handed him over to the Bangladesh Army for trial under military law,” the home minister said.

Stating that Mozaffar’s trial will be ensured through a general court martial, Salahuddin Ahmed further said, “If the judgment against those convicted in the assassination case of the martyred President Ziaur Rahman contains any observations relating to him, the general court martial will consider those.”

Asked whether any proceedings would also be initiated against him under civil law, the home minister said it would be examined at a later stage whether such action would be legally permissible.