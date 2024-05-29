Cyclone Remal: BRAC, BRAC Bank contribute Tk 100m as relief assistance

Cyclone Remal has left behind a trail of destruction. An estimated 35,000 houses along the coastal belt have been fully destroyed, and 115,000 houses have been partially damaged.

Fisheries, livestock, and croplands have been washed away, affecting immediate and long-term livelihoods. Early estimates by BRAC suggest a long-term economic loss of Tk 15 billion.

BRAC has contributed Tk 70 million (Tk 30 million from its own funds and 40 million from one-day salaries of BRAC staff) to the relief assistance fund titled ‘Dakche Amar Desh’ (Bangladesh is calling).