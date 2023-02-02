Eminent citizens express concern over naraji petition in Rozina Islam's case

As many as 20 eminent citizens expressed concern over the ‘naraji’ petition (no-confidence petition) by the plaintiff despite submitting the final report in the case lodged by the health ministry against Rozina Islam, special correspondent of Prothom Alo.

A statement signed by the eminent citizens was issued on Thursday.

The statement says while on her duty on 17 May in 2021, journalist Rozina Islam was detained for six hours in a room of the health ministry at the secretariat in Dhaka. She was harassed and tortured there. Later, she was handed over to the Shahbag police station.