‘We’ll fight communal forces in our country, you take on in your country’

As many as 145 citizens of Bangladesh issued a statement titled “Our plea to the people of India” on Friday. It said, “There is no basic difference between the two countries if the people’s crises are taken into consideration. We will fight communal tendencies and forces in our country, you also fight communalism in your country.”

On behalf of the 15 citizens, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist) central general secretary Rafikuzzaman Farid sent the statement to the media on Friday.

Addressing the Indians, the statement further said, “We are living in such a critical time when the diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India have dipped, and the continuous provocation of some extreme communal forces in India is trying to create a rift in the friendship of the people of this region. We never see the people of India and the government of India as one. We know, the people of India are fighting Hindutva and communal forces. We have ousted the fascist Awami League after fighting against it for a long time. You observed programmes expressing solidarity with us during the bloodied fight in July-August. The continuity of your expression of solidarity with our movements and our expression of solidarity with your movements dates back to a long time.”