No major damage in Liberation War Museum fire

Liberation War Museum’s trustee Sarwar Ali has said an investigation is being carried out about the origin of fire in the museum. He said that the museum did not suffer any major damage in the fire.

Sarwar Ali told Prothom Alo that the fire broke out in the generator room on the ground floor of the museum at 9:00am today.

Cleaners and security personnel were present at the time. The fire service personnel quickly arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. He said that there was no major damage in the fire.

The museum's operation resumed around 12:30pm, added Sarwar.