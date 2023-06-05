Budget deficit in India, UK, US is more than Bangladesh: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said deficit of the proposed budget for 2023-24 fiscal is to be 5.2 per cent of GDP while the deficit in India is 5.9 per cent, in the USA 6 per cent and in the UK 5.5 per cent.

“I would like to draw attention of the critics, who claimed that they conducted researches and highlighted the 5.2 per cent deficit in our country’s proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal. The deficit is 5.9 per cent of GDP in India, 6 per cent in the US and 5.5 per cent in the UK,” he said.

He said, the budget deficit of India, the UK and the US is more than Bangladesh. Not only that, more than hundred countries across the globe have budget deficits, he added.

The minister said these while exchanging views with reporters on contemporary issues at the conference room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.