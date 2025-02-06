Two including a woman assaulted at Dhanmondi 32 for pro-AL slogans

An agitated mob has beaten two people including a woman in front of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house on Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

Eye witnesses say that the two have been beaten for chanting pro-Awami League slogan ‘Joy Bangla’ and for speaking in support of Awami League. The incident occurred between 11:00 am and 11:30 am today, Thursday.

Eye witnesses say that a man was chanting ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan going in front of the house on Dhanmondi 32 around 11:00 am. The agitated mob beat that person up at that time.

While being beaten up, he slumped to ground at one point. Some people moved him from there in an injured condition. The man was seen being placed on a rickshaw afterwards.