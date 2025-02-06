Two including a woman assaulted at Dhanmondi 32 for pro-AL slogans
An agitated mob has beaten two people including a woman in front of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house on Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.
Eye witnesses say that the two have been beaten for chanting pro-Awami League slogan ‘Joy Bangla’ and for speaking in support of Awami League. The incident occurred between 11:00 am and 11:30 am today, Thursday.
Eye witnesses say that a man was chanting ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan going in front of the house on Dhanmondi 32 around 11:00 am. The agitated mob beat that person up at that time.
While being beaten up, he slumped to ground at one point. Some people moved him from there in an injured condition. The man was seen being placed on a rickshaw afterwards.
The eye witnesses also said that a little while after that a middle-aged woman in shalwar kameez started speaking in support of Awami League standing in front of the demolished house.
The woman was addressing the house as ‘Apa’s (Sheikh Hasina’s) house’. The agitated mob and the woman engaged in an argument. The agitated mob beat up the woman later.
An eye witness journalist told Prothom Alo that woman was being beaten up and taken towards the main road. The woman at the time was pleading not to beat her. Later, some people helped the woman to get on a rickshaw. The woman couldn’t be identified.
The Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi 32 was still being demolished this afternoon. Heavy machineries were seen being used to demolish the house. Quite a large portion of the house has been demolished to the ground.
The agitated students and people carried out extensive demonstration on Dhamondi 32 Wednesday night centering an announcement to publish a speech of ousted prime minister from Awami League Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India. Then the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was vandalised and set on fire at one point.
The autocratic government of Bangladesh Awami League was ousted in the face of student-people uprising on 5 August 2024. Wednesday marked six months of the mass uprising.
Banned organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of the Bangladesh Awami League, had announced to air the speech of Sheikh Hasina on its Facebook page around 9:00 pm that night.
Tension was prevailing in social media over the announcement the whole day yesterday. A number of people, who joined the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, and several online activists called the “bulldozer procession” and “March to Dhanmondi 32” on Facebook.
The agitated people set fire to the house on Dhanmondi 32 and vandalised the building after the fall of the autocratic government of Awami League in the face of July mass uprising on 5 August. Since then the house remained abandoned.