Muktijuddho Mancha demands ban of Al Jazeera in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Muktijuddho Mancha (BMM), a platform of the descendants of Freedom Fighter, today staged demonstration protesting a recently broadcasted Al Jazeera report titled ‘All the Prime Minister Men’ and demanded to ban Al Jazeera broadcasting in Bangladesh, reports BSS.
Terming the report as ‘false and fabricated’ and David Bergman as a paid agent of Jamaat-e-Islami, BMM leaders urged the government to take legal action against the Qatar based News channel and its reporter David Bergman.
To press home their three-point demand, they formed a human chain this afternoon at the foot of Anti-terrorist Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus.
“Al Jazeera has been distorting the history of the great Liberation War for years. Even they tried to create controversy over the number of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the country,” said president of BMM Aminul Islam Bulbul while addressing the demonstration.
“By distorting history of the Liberation War, they have taken part in campaign in favour of the war criminals,” he added.
The channel is conducting a deep conspiracy by distorting history of Liberation War, spreading misleading information and publishing false and fabricated news about Bangladesh Army, said BMM DU unit president Sonet Mahmud.
Stern action must be taken against Al Jazeera, as the TV channel has been working as the spokesperson of anti-liberation force Jamaat-e-Islami, he added.
Conducted by BMM general secretary Al Mamun, the human chain was addressed, among others, by central vice president Nur Alam, Roman Hossain and Shahin Matabbar.