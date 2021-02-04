Muktijuddho Mancha demands ban of Al Jazeera in Bangladesh

To press home their three-point demand, they formed a human chain this afternoon at the foot of Anti-terrorist Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus.

“Al Jazeera has been distorting the history of the great Liberation War for years. Even they tried to create controversy over the number of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the country,” said president of BMM Aminul Islam Bulbul while addressing the demonstration.

“By distorting history of the Liberation War, they have taken part in campaign in favour of the war criminals,” he added.

The channel is conducting a deep conspiracy by distorting history of Liberation War, spreading misleading information and publishing false and fabricated news about Bangladesh Army, said BMM DU unit president Sonet Mahmud.