Murtaja Baseer’s death an irreparable loss: President Hamid

President M Abdul Hamid on Saturday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Ekushey Padak winning artist Murtaja Baseer, reports BSS.
In a message of condolence, the president said Murtaja Baseer’s death is really irreparable loss to country’s art and cultural arena.
“His creations and works will remain a source of inspiration for the young generation forever,” Abdul Hamid said.
The head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.
Former chairman of Fine Arts Department at Chattogram University, Murtaja Baseer breathed his last at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital at 9:10 am, where he was undergoing treatment as he was diagnosed with novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
He was also suffering from heart, lung, kidney and old-age ailments. He was 88.