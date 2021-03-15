Bangladesh

Muslims while fasting can take vaccines: Islamic Foundation

Dhaka
Muslims while fasting can take novel coronavirus vaccine since the jab doesn't enter the stomach directly, said Islamic Foundation.

The religious affairs ministry issued a press release in this regard on Monday after a views-exchange meeting at the Islamic Foundation on Sunday, reports UNB.

Director general of Islamic Foundation Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahman presided over the meeting while high officials concerned were present.

Religious affairs secretary Mohamamd Nurul Islam was present as the chief guest at the meeting.

During the meeting, they said as the vaccine doesn't enter the stomach directly, it will not break the fasting. So if any person gets vaccinated in the day time during Ramadan, it will not break the fasting.

