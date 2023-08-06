Dhaka to welcome two US delegations this month

A number of high-level delegations from the United States are expected to visit Bangladesh ahead of the next national polls. Of them, two delegations are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka this month.

The US state department’s coordinator on global anti-corruption, Richard Nephew, is supposed to reach Dhaka on Sunday night, while Brig Gen Thomas J James, director of strategic planning and policy of US Indo-Pacific command, will join a defence dialogue in Dhaka in the second half of August.