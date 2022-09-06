PM Hasina hopes discussion to be fruitful

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi received her as she arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sheikh Hasina shook hands with PM Modi. Indians external affairs minister S Jaishankar was also present.
“India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, this becomes a matter of joy for me. Especially, we always remember India’s contributions during our liberation war. We have retained that friendly relations and helping each other,” Sheikh Hasina said after receiving the guard of honour.
The prime minister further said, “I hope a very fruitful discussion will take place. Economic development is our main goal. Fulfilling the fundamental needs of our people, we will be able to do that. You can resolve any problem through friendship. So, we always do that.”
Upon completing her formalities at Rashtrapati Bhavan, prime minister Sheikh Hasina went to Rajghat and paid her tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
The two prime ministers will hold the summit meeting at Hyderabad House.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will meet Indian president Droupadi Murmu and vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar in this afternoon.
PM Hasina began her four-day visit to India on Monday.
The Bangladesh prime minister’s visit to India will add a new dimension in the relation between the two neighbouring countries, Indian side hopes. And, Bangladesh side hopes alongside the two countries the whole region could grow through different types of connectivity to be ensured in this visit.