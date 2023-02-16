Three new services to be launched from 1 March: Railways minister

He said changes have been brought in Bangladesh railways ticketing management to increase passenger services and turn the country into a smart Bangladesh with the slogan ‘the travel will be available for the person who has ticket’.
Minister Sujon said the services included managing ticket of intra-city trains through scrutinising NID card, installing point of sale machine for ticket checking and refunding of ticket bought online.
The passengers will be able to complete their registration in Bangladesh railway ticketing system via online or SMS of the mobile phone anytime.