Three new services to be launched from 1 March: Railways minister

Railways minister Nurul Islam on Wednesday said three new services would be introduced in railway ticketing management to curb black marketing of ticket and realising fine with fare from the people who travel without tickets, reports UNB.

The services will be effective from 1 March this year, he said.

The minister said these at a press conference after a seminar on ‘Inclusion of NID, Birth Certificate and devices in purchasing Bangladesh railway ticket’ at the Railways Bhaban in the capital.