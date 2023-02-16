Bangladesh

Three new services to be launched from 1 March: Railways minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Railways minister Nurul Islam on Wednesday said three new services would be introduced in railway ticketing management to curb black marketing of ticket and realising fine with fare from the people who travel without tickets, reports UNB.

The services will be effective from 1 March this year, he said.

The minister said these at a press conference after a seminar on ‘Inclusion of NID, Birth Certificate and devices in purchasing Bangladesh railway ticket’ at the Railways Bhaban in the capital.

He said changes have been brought in Bangladesh railways ticketing management to increase passenger services and turn the country into a smart Bangladesh with the slogan ‘the travel will be available for the person who has ticket’.

Minister Sujon said the services included managing ticket of intra-city trains through scrutinising NID card, installing point of sale machine for ticket checking and refunding of ticket bought online.

The passengers will be able to complete their registration in Bangladesh railway ticketing system via online or SMS of the mobile phone anytime.

