Pinaki Bhattacharya sued on charges of 'tarnishing image of the country'

A case has been filed against writer and online activist Pinaki Bhattacharya and two others on charges of maligning image of the country under Digital Security Act in Dhaka.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed the case with Ramna police station on 15 October accusing them of maligning the image of the country.

The other two accused in the case are Mofizur Rahman and Mushfiqul Fazal Ansary. Mofizur is in jail while Mushfiqul is on the run.

Deputy commissioner (DC) of DMP’s media wing Md Faruque Hossain told Prothom Alo that Pinaki had been involved in an anti-government campaign staying in France. If his details are available, he would be brought back from France through Interpol.