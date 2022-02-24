Myanmar's intention to waste time

During hearing on the Myanmar's objection on the trial of Rohingya genocide in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), The Gambia said the court has dismissed the objections raised earlier and those should be rejected this time too.

The Gambia's attorney general Dawda Jallow made this statement when the hearing presided over by ICJ president Joan Donoghue began in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday.

He said Myanmar could not place any acceptable arguments to change the unanimous decision of the court. Therefore, primary objections of Myanmar should be rejected expeditiously.

The Gambia argued that objections should be rejected this time too in accordance with the ICJ order on 23 January 2020.

Myanmar reasons in the primary objections are: 1.The case is not acceptable as The Gambia filed it on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) and the court has no jurisdiction. 2. The Gambia has no right to file the case. 3.Without being affected, no party can go to the ICJ as Myanmar has not agreed to Section 8 of the UN charter and 4. This case cannot continue as Myanmar has no dispute with The Gambia.