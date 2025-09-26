National election in February, reforms to continue

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has informed the United Nations that Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary election will be held in February.

He also said that the ongoing reform process aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and the rule of law will continue in parallel.

Addressing the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday night, the Chief Adviser spoke of the measures taken by the interim government following last year’s student–public uprising. He also spoke about global and regional challenges, conflicts, and aspirations for building a safer world for the youth.

The session resumed at 9:00 am New York time (7 pm Bangladesh time), where Professor Yunus delivered his speech, broadcast live by BTV, BTV News and Bangladesh Betar.