Hasina’s stay in Delhi won’t hurt Bangladesh-India ties: Foreign adviser
Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain Monday said that Sheikh Hasina’s extended stay in Delhi will not negatively impact the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.
“Bilateral relations is a big thing ... it’s built on mutual interest,” he said when asked by a journalist if Sheikh Hasina’s prolonged stay in India might affect the relationship between the two neighbouring countries.
“This is a hypothetical question. Why will the relations with a country be affected if someone stays in that country? There is no reason for that,” he stated.
Hossain made the comments while speaking to newspersons after briefing diplomats, including Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, at the state guest house Padma in Dhaka.
The adviser said bilateral relations are driven by mutual interests. “Friendship is based on interests, and it does not survive if those interests are compromised,” he said.
Hossain pointed out that India has its interests in Bangladesh, just as Dhaka has its interests in Delhi. “We will pursue our interests, and our efforts to maintain good relations with India will continue,” he said.
He also reaffirmed that Bangladesh is committed to upholding all agreements made with other countries.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present at that time.