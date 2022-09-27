Those who work with bureaucrats know how anti-liberation war they are: Muntassir Mamoon

Mentioning that most of the victims of genocide were of the Khulna region, he said, “When I went to Khulna, I found the name of one of the avenues in the city is Khan A Sabur Road. I asked many people why the road is named after a miscreant. There is no road named after Bangabandhu. No one answered to my question. I did not go to Khulna for a few years after that.”

Later I had to go to Khulna for some work of the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, Muntassir Mamoon said. “That time I asked politicians of different parties, ‘Is the road still named after Khan A Sabur? The (city) mayor is of Awami League; why aren’t you doing anything?’ No one said a thing. One person said, ‘Khan A Sabur worked to incorporate Khulna into Pakistan.’ I said, ‘Khan A Sabur was hoodlum then. How did he integrate Khulna into Pakistan?’ It was then that we decided to build a museum there (Khulna) as the largest mass killing took place in Chuknagar of Khulna yet the people were still not conscious. We constructed the museum out of that anger.”