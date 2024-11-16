Govt extends army's magistracy power for two more months

The government has extended the magistracy power given to commissioned army officers for another two months (60 days).

The public administration ministry, in a circular issued on Friday, said officers on deputation in Bangladesh Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh will also be able to exercise the magistracy power.

Their jurisdiction for exercising magistracy power will be across the country, the circular said, adding that the 60-day countdown will start from the circular issuance date.

Earlier on 17 September, the government gave the power of magistracy to commissioned army officers for 60 days to improve law and order.