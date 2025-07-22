‘Ammu, I’m off to school. Ta-ta, bye bye,’ was Samia’s last words
"I take my daughter to school every day, but I didn’t yesterday. One of my brothers took Saima to school. When leaving home, she bade me farewell, saying, 'Ammu, I’m off to school. Ta-ta, bye bye.' If I ever knew it was my last words with my daughter! I came to know in the afternoon that my daughter is no more."
Saima’s mother Rina Begum, burst into tears while sharing this experience.
Nine-year-old Saima was one of the students killed in an aircraft crash in Milestone School and College yesterday. So far, 27 people including Saima have been killed in the tragic incident. A total 78 more are languishing with injuries in different hospitals.
Saima Akter’s father Mohammad Shah Alam is from Biprabardha village under ward no. 27 of Gazipur city. An employee of Pran-RFL company, Shah Alam lives in Uttara with family.
Around 1:30am last night, Saima’s body arrived at her village home by ambulance. This morning, Tuesday at 11:00am, she was laid to rest in the family graveyard following a funeral prayer held at the local village mosque. A pall of gloom has fallen over the entire village following her death. Since morning, hundreds of villagers have gathered at the house. Many who attended the funeral broke into tears upon seeing Saima’s face, burned in the fire.
Saima’s elder brother, Sabbir Hossain, passed his SSC exam this year from Milestone School and College. He broke down in tears upon seeing his sister’s body and said, “You were my heart, my soul. Every day we went to school together. Now who will I go with? Why did you leave me?”
Saima’s father, Shah Alam, said, “A friend called to inform me that a plane had crashed into the school. I searched the whole day but couldn’t find her. Around 8:00pm, I was informed that the body was at CMH. Then I brought her back. Just last night, she held me tightly and fell asleep. She kissed me countless times—I’ve lost count. That was the last she spoke to me. My daughter will never ever hug me before going to sleep. How will I bear this pain?”