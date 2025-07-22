‘Ammu, I’m off to school. Ta-ta, bye bye,’ was Samia’s last words

"I take my daughter to school every day, but I didn’t yesterday. One of my brothers took Saima to school. When leaving home, she bade me farewell, saying, 'Ammu, I’m off to school. Ta-ta, bye bye.' If I ever knew it was my last words with my daughter! I came to know in the afternoon that my daughter is no more."

Saima’s mother Rina Begum, burst into tears while sharing this experience.

Nine-year-old Saima was one of the students killed in an aircraft crash in Milestone School and College yesterday. So far, 27 people including Saima have been killed in the tragic incident. A total 78 more are languishing with injuries in different hospitals.