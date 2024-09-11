Load shedding intensifies further amid fuel-dollar crisis

As the supply of required fuel for power plants is not available, the power division is unable to produce electricity as per demand.

Due to the inability to acquire foreign currency dollars, unpaid bills are accumulating, putting the power sector under pressure as temperatures rise.

As a result, the situation of load shedding has worsened due to the shortage of fuel and dollars. The situation may improve if it rains.

Sources at the electricity supply agencies said load shedding reached up to 2,500 megawatts on Monday night. Gas supply has not increased, and the Adani power plant is also supplying less.