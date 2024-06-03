Launching Local Service Providers’ Network

The activity organised entrepreneur training for 450 LSPs to supplement these efforts and build a strong entrepreneurial skillset. This initiative is integral to facilitating market system approaches for its implementation.

In this event, SHOUHARDO launched the “LSP Network,” a platform that brings the LSPs under one umbrella. A logo was unveiled on the date which represents their visual identity. This logo was developed by a LSP, Mominul Islam from Gaibandha, who participated in a competition with 350 other LSPs. The winner of the logo competition and two runners-up were given cheques as awards.

Marc Nosbach, Chief of Party of the SHOUHARDO III Plus Activity, said during the opening remarks that together, we are not only supporting SMART Bangladesh but also paving the way for sustainable development and resilience in the communities. Let us continue to work together to build a brighter and more inclusive future for all.