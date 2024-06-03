Launching Local Service Providers’ Network
USAID’s Strengthening Household Ability to Respond to Development Opportunities (SHOUHARDO) III Plus Activity implemented by CARE Bangladesh organised a celebration event titled “Celebrating & Launching Local Service Providers’ Network: Supporting SMART Bangladesh” to celebrate the graduation of the Local Service Providers (LSP) who received entrepreneurship training through Kuza and share their experiences. The event mainly aimed to strengthen private-sector engagement for the sustainability of LSP Network.
The SHOUHARDO programme has actively enhanced engagement with the private sector and nurtured the development of Local Service Providers (LSPs). This initiative has successfully engaged 2,300 LSPs, servicing 69% of approximately 160,000 households, significantly raising service demand and enhancing household incomes through integrated programme interventions.
The activity organised entrepreneur training for 450 LSPs to supplement these efforts and build a strong entrepreneurial skillset. This initiative is integral to facilitating market system approaches for its implementation.
In this event, SHOUHARDO launched the “LSP Network,” a platform that brings the LSPs under one umbrella. A logo was unveiled on the date which represents their visual identity. This logo was developed by a LSP, Mominul Islam from Gaibandha, who participated in a competition with 350 other LSPs. The winner of the logo competition and two runners-up were given cheques as awards.
Marc Nosbach, Chief of Party of the SHOUHARDO III Plus Activity, said during the opening remarks that together, we are not only supporting SMART Bangladesh but also paving the way for sustainable development and resilience in the communities. Let us continue to work together to build a brighter and more inclusive future for all.
Abdul Mannan Mazumder, Senior Team Leader-Program, SHOUHARDO III Plus, presented the keynote on the event. In his presentation, he described the features of Local Service Providers Business Network Model and explained its necessity in building Smart Bangladesh.
Special Guest Ramesh Singh, Regional Director-Asia RMU, CARE, said, “Today is a historic day as we formally celebrate the graduation of our LSPs who have successfully accomplished their entrepreneurship training. Today we launched a network with our seven types of LSPs who will lead CARE’s vision to locally-led development in the future.”
Special guest, Mustapha El Hamzaoui, Director- Office of Humanitarian Assistance USAID Bangladesh, expressed that he is honored to join this important event on leveraging the private sector and commercial banks to fight poverty and celebrate local service improvements through innovative partnerships and training.
The event's chair, Ram Das, Country Director, CARE Bangladesh, mentioned that the SHOUHARDO III Plus initiative has greatly increased income and food access. Many participants have improved their financial stability by diversifying their income sources, boosting sustainable agriculture, and increasing market access, especially for women and girls.
Chief guest Dr. Md. Reajul Huq, Director General, Department of Livestock Services told in his speech, ‘We are very happy that LSPs know about proper vaccination, diseases and their treatments. They are the people who are enlightened by SHOUHARDO. They should be more capacitated on nutrition so that others can follow them. ‘
CARE Bangladesh expects that the development partners, INGOs, Banks, private sectors and Government will take this journey of community resilience forward as SHOUHARDO III Plus will phase out soon.
Around 230 participants from various sectors attended this event, including Md. Tajul Islam Patwari, Director, Field Service Wing, Department of Agriculture Extension, Md. Iqbal Mohasin, Director, Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank, Syed Md. Nurul Basir, Director Admin & Finance, Department of Social Services, Md. Rayhan, Managing Director Walton Plaza, representatives from commercial banks, private sector, staff from CARE Bangladesh and other organisations.