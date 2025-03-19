Uncertainty for 12,000 candidates

A group of physicians, known to be involved with the politics of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have locked the office of the President of the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS). They are demanding the resignation of the institution’s councillors.

As a result, the councillors have ceased attending the office, creating a state of stagnation within the institution. Consequently, nearly 12,000 postgraduate students now face uncertainty regarding their examinations.

The Fellow of the College of Physicians and Surgeons (FCPS) examination is scheduled for 1 July. Preparatory tasks, including the preparation of exam papers, were due to commence on 2 March.

However, these activities are yet to begin due to the closure of the president’s office and other administrative sections.