BCPS exams
Uncertainty for 12,000 candidates
The BCPS degree is internationally regarded with significance and respect. Despite various criticisms concerning the standard of medical education in Bangladesh, BCPS has continued its efforts to maintain its academic standards
A group of physicians, known to be involved with the politics of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have locked the office of the President of the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS). They are demanding the resignation of the institution’s councillors.
As a result, the councillors have ceased attending the office, creating a state of stagnation within the institution. Consequently, nearly 12,000 postgraduate students now face uncertainty regarding their examinations.
The Fellow of the College of Physicians and Surgeons (FCPS) examination is scheduled for 1 July. Preparatory tasks, including the preparation of exam papers, were due to commence on 2 March.
However, these activities are yet to begin due to the closure of the president’s office and other administrative sections.
There is no clear answer as to who or when the locks will be removed.
BCPS functions as the regulatory institutions for post graduate medical education and examinations, awarding the FCPS degree.
Upon visiting BCPS in Mohakhali, Dhaka, last Monday, it was observed that the president, Professor Mohammad Shahidullah, had not attended his office.
The president’s office, located on the 8th floor of the BCPS building, remained locked. Discussions with several staff revealed that on 25 February, a group of physicians had locked various rooms, including the president’s office and demanded the resignation of the councillors.
Since then, neither the president nor any councillor has attended the office.
Surgeon Firoz Kader was among those present at BCPS on that day. When contacted, he told Prothom Alo, “I am not speaking on behalf of any political party or group. I was present at the scene to ensure that no unpleasant incidents occurred and that future examination processes were not disrupted.”
However, in the images captured that day, Firoz Kader was seen alongside several physicians known for their BNP affiliations. Multiple medical organisations have confirmed their political associations.
BCPS is an autonomous institution. The highest authority for policy-making and decision-making within BCPS is the BCPS council, which consists of 20 members.
Among them, four members are appointed by the government, while the 16 are elected by the BCPS members. Every four years, eight members are elected.
This year, the tenure of eight councillors ended and preparations were underway for elections to fill these positions. Meanwhile, pressure was exerted for resignation of the remaining eight councillors, all of whom submitted their resignations after 25 February.
The councillors who submitted their resignations include neurologist and former director of the Neuroscience Institute, Kazi Din Mohammad; child specialist and former head of child specialist department of Dhaka Medical College, Abid Hossain Mollah; former principal of Dhaka Medical College and former director-general of medical education, Titu Mia; former director-general of health services, ABM Khurshid Alam; former principal of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical college, Maksudul Alam; as well as Imtiaz Faruq, Billal Alam and Nur Hossain Bhuiyan Shaheen.
However, their resignation letters have not been accepted.
Some of the resigning physicians held key positions in government health institutions during the tenure of the ousted Awami League government.
They are widely recognised as professional physicians. According to certain stakeholders, irrespective of any changes in BCPS, it is essential to ensure that the institution remains active and continues to uphold its standard of excellence.
Wishing anonymity, a BCPS official informed Prothom Alo on Tuesday that before the FCPS examination of 1 July, approximately 3,000 students were supposed to complete various workshops and thesis preparations.
However, these have not taken place, rendering the examination highly uncertain, the official added.
In addition to this, many of BCPS’s daily administrative functions have also come to a halt.
Regarding the situation, senior physician and former president of the Bangladesh Medical Association, Professor Rashid-e-Mahbub told Prothom Alo that the government, specifically the ministry of health, must now intervene to resolve the crisis.
* The report, originally published in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Nuzhat Tabassum